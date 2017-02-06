Inferno Set Franchise Record

The Calgary Inferno hosted the Boston Blades over the weekend, and as the season is coming to an end in a couple weeks, the ladies look to be in top form heading into the playoffs. The Inferno won both games against the Blades setting a new franchise record for points in a season with 38. The Inferno just need a single point against Les Canadiennes Montreal next weekend to clinch first place.

