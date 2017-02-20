Inferno Clinch Top Spot in CWHL
The Calgary Inferno just needed a single point over the Family Day weekend to clinch top spot in the CWHL going into the playoffs, and the ladies didn't disappoint as they beat Les Canadiennes Montreal in the first game Saturday 3-0. Haley Irwin opened the scoring at 7:42 of the 2nd period with assists from Rebecca Johnston and Katelyn Gosling.
