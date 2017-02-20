Inferno Clinch Top Spot in CWHL

Inferno Clinch Top Spot in CWHL

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Matchsticks & Gasoline

The Calgary Inferno just needed a single point over the Family Day weekend to clinch top spot in the CWHL going into the playoffs, and the ladies didn't disappoint as they beat Les Canadiennes Montreal in the first game Saturday 3-0. Haley Irwin opened the scoring at 7:42 of the 2nd period with assists from Rebecca Johnston and Katelyn Gosling.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Matchsticks & Gasoline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Calgary Flames Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rumor Mill; Calgary Flames looking to make deals (Jan '16) Jan '16 cgyflames_com 1
News Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Calgary Flames aim to put scoring struggles beh... (Jan '14) Jan '14 Rwk 1
News Toronto Maple Leafs (Oct '13) Oct '13 Glory 2
News Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13) Sep '13 Marissa 2 7
News Oilers tell Souray to stay away from camp (Sep '10) Dec '12 NHL Podium 14
..slash..pay cheoues (Nov '12) Nov '12 SHYKORA ARTs paul 2
See all Calgary Flames Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Calgary Flames Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,957 • Total comments across all topics: 279,071,136

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC