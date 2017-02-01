Goalie nods: Flames go with Elliott out of All-Star break
Brian Elliott went into the All-Star break on a high, making 25 saves in a 3-2 OT win over Ottawa. He'll get the start ahead of Chad Johnson this evening when Calgary hosts Minnesota at the Saddledome.
