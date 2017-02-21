GameDay Caterwaul: Calgary Flames at ...

GameDay Caterwaul: Calgary Flames at Florida Panthers

GOODIES : FOX Sports Florida's Inside The Panthers: The Unsung Hero premieres tonight following the game! Faith and Family/UCF/ Hockey 'n Heels Night Feb 24! NHL Centennial Fan Arena March 2-4 ! Panther Conservation Night March 10 vs Minnesota! In terms of geographical proximity, the Flames were in Tampa Bay, where they beat the Lightning 3-2 on Thursday night, and the Panthers were a three-hour cab ride away in Sunrise, preparing to host Calgary on Friday night. Calgary got goals from Sean Monahan, Dougie Hamilton and Mikael Backlund on Thursday to improve to 7-2-1 in its past 10 games.

