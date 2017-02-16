Elliott withstands Flyers' attack to lift Flames to victory February 16, 2:01 Am Et video

Tkachuk's rare face-off win led to his game-tying goal and the rookie later assisted on the winner to lead the Calgary Flames to a 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night. Down 1-0 early, Tkachuk came in to take a faceoff in the Flyers' end of the ice after Mikael Backlund got tossed out.

