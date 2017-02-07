Canucks forward Anton Rodin undergoes knee surgery; expected to miss 6 months
Vancouver Canucks' Anton Rodin, left, of Sweden, takes a hit from Calgary Flames' Deryk Engelland during second period NHL action in Calgary, Alta., Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. The Canucks said in a two-paragraph statement the 26-year-old Swede's recovery time is expected to be six months, but did not specify exactly what was repaired.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.
Add your comments below
Calgary Flames Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumor Mill; Calgary Flames looking to make deals (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cgyflames_com
|1
|Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Calgary Flames aim to put scoring struggles beh... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Rwk
|1
|Toronto Maple Leafs (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|Glory
|2
|Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13)
|Sep '13
|Marissa 2
|7
|Oilers tell Souray to stay away from camp (Sep '10)
|Dec '12
|NHL Podium
|14
|..slash..pay cheoues (Nov '12)
|Nov '12
|SHYKORA ARTs paul
|2
Find what you want!
Search Calgary Flames Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC