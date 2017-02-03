Calgary Flames take it outside, will practise in NYC's Central Park
The Flames are scheduled to skate outside on Lasker Rink in Central Park's north end. A team spokesman said the Flames will don their equipment at their hotel and bus over to the rink and back.
