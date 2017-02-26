Calgary Flames Rookie Is Already Better Than Sam Bennett
Calgary Flames got Matthew Tkachuk with a steal of a sixth-pick at the 2016 draft. He may be in his first season, but he's already performing better than the Flames highest ever draft pick at the 2014 draft, Sam Bennett.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Flame For Thought.
