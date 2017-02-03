Calgary Flames executive Ken King headlines U of L conference
Most of the people at the University of Lethbridge's Student Development Conference have never met Ken King, yet the president and CEO of the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation, which owns the NHL's Calgary Flames, says he feels like he owes them something. "Pay it back, pay it forward, however you want to describe it," King said during a speech at the conference Thursday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Calgary Flames Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumor Mill; Calgary Flames looking to make deals (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cgyflames_com
|1
|Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Calgary Flames aim to put scoring struggles beh... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Rwk
|1
|Toronto Maple Leafs (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|Glory
|2
|Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13)
|Sep '13
|Marissa 2
|7
|Oilers tell Souray to stay away from camp (Sep '10)
|Dec '12
|NHL Podium
|14
|..slash..pay cheoues (Nov '12)
|Nov '12
|SHYKORA ARTs paul
|2
Find what you want!
Search Calgary Flames Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC