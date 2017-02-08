Breaking down how the Flames 3M Line ...

Breaking down how the Flames 3M Line scored a beautiful goal against the Penguins

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Pensburgh

Flames fans these days seem pretty high on what they have dubbed the '3M Line' - Michael Frolik , Mikael Backlund , and Matthew Tkachuk ...and it's easy to see why, after seeing how quickly they moved through the zone and scored a gorgeous goal against the Penguins . As Justin Schultz leaned into a puck at the blue line trying to keep it in, he ended up turning the puck over to Mikael Backlund.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pensburgh.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Calgary Flames Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rumor Mill; Calgary Flames looking to make deals (Jan '16) Jan '16 cgyflames_com 1
News Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Calgary Flames aim to put scoring struggles beh... (Jan '14) Jan '14 Rwk 1
News Toronto Maple Leafs (Oct '13) Oct '13 Glory 2
News Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13) Sep '13 Marissa 2 7
News Oilers tell Souray to stay away from camp (Sep '10) Dec '12 NHL Podium 14
..slash..pay cheoues (Nov '12) Nov '12 SHYKORA ARTs paul 2
See all Calgary Flames Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Calgary Flames Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,973 • Total comments across all topics: 278,698,226

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC