Behind Enemy Lines: Calgary Flames flying high

The Calgary Flames have grown into a legitimate playoff contender in the Western Conference on the power of a true breakout season from Mikael Backlund and a sensational rookie campaign from 19-year-old American Matthew Tkachuk. Combining the performances of Backlund and Tkachuk with the usual solid play from Sean Monahan , Johnny Gaudreau , and defensemen Dougie Hamilton and captain Mark Giordano , the Flames have been able to ice a fairly solid team in front of netminders Chad Johnson and Brian Elliott .

