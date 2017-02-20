2017 NHL Trade Deadline: Arizona Coyotes trade Michael Stone to Calgary Flames for draft picks
Two sources are reporting that Michael Stone of the Arizona Coyotes has been traded to the Calgary Flames in exchange for a third round pick and a conditional fifth round pick in 2018. Arizona will retain 50% of Stone's salary for the duration of this season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Five For Howling.
Add your comments below
Calgary Flames Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumor Mill; Calgary Flames looking to make deals (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cgyflames_com
|1
|Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Calgary Flames aim to put scoring struggles beh... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Rwk
|1
|Toronto Maple Leafs (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|Glory
|2
|Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13)
|Sep '13
|Marissa 2
|7
|Oilers tell Souray to stay away from camp (Sep '10)
|Dec '12
|NHL Podium
|14
|..slash..pay cheoues (Nov '12)
|Nov '12
|SHYKORA ARTs paul
|2
Find what you want!
Search Calgary Flames Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC