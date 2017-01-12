Writers Round-Table Edition 3

He's due for a new contract once the season is over and it begs the question: What should the Flames do with Sam Bennett this off-season? MarkParkinson14: We're about halfway through the season and Bennett is exactly halfway to his point total from last year . Calgary has to be thinking that they should be getting more from the young centre, but "young" should be the key word to focus on.

