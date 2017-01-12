Wednesday's Games

A late goal by Dougie Hamilton and a pair of clutch saves by goalie Chad Johnson led the Calgary Flames to a 3-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. EDMONTON - Forward Jujhar Khaira and goaltender Laurent Brossoit were recalled by the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.