Tyler Wotherspoon sent down, Brett Kulak recalled
The Calgary Flames announced that they have sent Tyler Wotherspoon back down to the AHL. Today was the last game to do so before he became waiver eligible and if they had opted to send him back down later, he would have been gone for nothing.
