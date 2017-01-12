Two Western Regals' games rescheduled

The Regals' home match against the Kings County Kings, which was originally scheduled for Jan. 7, is now slated to be played at the Jacques Cartier Arena in Alberton on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 8 p.m. The Regals' game against the Sherwood Falcons, which was postponed on Dec. 8, will now be played at the Cody Banks Arena in Charlottetown on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 8:20 p.m. The Regals are third in the league standings at 14-5-1 . CALGARY - A late goal by Dougie Hamilton and a pair of clutch saves by goalie Chad Johnson led the Calgary Flames to a 3-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday.

