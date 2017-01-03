The Steve Dangle Podcast - Jan. 10, 2017 - We're Back! 26 minutes ago | Steve Dangle
Pacific Division forward John Scott is lifted up by teammates Mark Giordano , of the Calgary Flames, Joe Pavelski , and Brent Burns , of the San Jose Sharks after they defeated the Atlantic Division team 1-0 at the NHL All-Star Game. On this episode, Adam gets the all-star rosters COMPLETELY wrong , the guys talk about their week off, the Leafs, and more! WHEEEE! WARNING!!! This is an explicit podcast.
Calgary Flames Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumor Mill; Calgary Flames looking to make deals (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cgyflames_com
|1
|Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Calgary Flames aim to put scoring struggles beh... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Rwk
|1
|Toronto Maple Leafs (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|Glory
|2
|Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13)
|Sep '13
|Marissa 2
|7
|Oilers tell Souray to stay away from camp (Sep '10)
|Dec '12
|NHL Podium
|14
|..slash..pay cheoues (Nov '12)
|Nov '12
|SHYKORA ARTs paul
|2
