The Steve Dangle Podcast - Jan. 10, 2017 - We're Back! 26 minutes ago | Steve Dangle

Pacific Division forward John Scott is lifted up by teammates Mark Giordano , of the Calgary Flames, Joe Pavelski , and Brent Burns , of the San Jose Sharks after they defeated the Atlantic Division team 1-0 at the NHL All-Star Game. On this episode, Adam gets the all-star rosters COMPLETELY wrong , the guys talk about their week off, the Leafs, and more! WHEEEE! WARNING!!! This is an explicit podcast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sportsnet.ca.