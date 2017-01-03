The Best NHL Rookies Nobody Is Talking About

One of the joys of any new NHL season is watching rookies make their debuts at hockey's highest level. 2016-17 hasn't been an exception to the rule, and this year, we've been treated to a duel between Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine - both currently on-pace for 40-goal seasons - at the top of the Calder ranks.

