The Best NHL Rookies Nobody Is Talkin...

The Best NHL Rookies Nobody Is Talking About

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: BleacherReport

One of the joys of any new NHL season is watching rookies make their debuts at hockey's highest level. 2016-17 hasn't been an exception to the rule, and this year, we've been treated to a duel between Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine - both currently on-pace for 40-goal seasons - at the top of the Calder ranks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Calgary Flames Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rumor Mill; Calgary Flames looking to make deals (Jan '16) Jan '16 cgyflames_com 1
News Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Calgary Flames aim to put scoring struggles beh... (Jan '14) Jan '14 Rwk 1
News Toronto Maple Leafs (Oct '13) Oct '13 Glory 2
News Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13) Sep '13 Marissa 2 7
News Oilers tell Souray to stay away from camp (Sep '10) Dec '12 NHL Podium 14
..slash..pay cheoues (Nov '12) Nov '12 SHYKORA ARTs paul 2
See all Calgary Flames Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Calgary Flames Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,583 • Total comments across all topics: 277,577,371

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC