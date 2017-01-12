The Battle of Alberta: Both Calgary and Edmonton have redemption stories
Calgary Flames' goalie Brian Elliott makes a save against the Edmonton Oilers during second period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday January 14, 2017. Calgary Flames' goalie Brian Elliott makes a save against the Edmonton Oilers during second period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday January 14, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.
Add your comments below
Calgary Flames Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumor Mill; Calgary Flames looking to make deals (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cgyflames_com
|1
|Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Calgary Flames aim to put scoring struggles beh... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Rwk
|1
|Toronto Maple Leafs (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|Glory
|2
|Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13)
|Sep '13
|Marissa 2
|7
|Oilers tell Souray to stay away from camp (Sep '10)
|Dec '12
|NHL Podium
|14
|..slash..pay cheoues (Nov '12)
|Nov '12
|SHYKORA ARTs paul
|2
Find what you want!
Search Calgary Flames Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC