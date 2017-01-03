Stockton Sunday: Stumbling into 2017
The Heat have entered 2017 on a low note following a 5-4 overtime loss on New Year's Eve to the Ontario Reign. The loss extended Stockton's losing streak to five games as they fall into fourth in the Pacific Division.
