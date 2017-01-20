NHL Skills Competition Assignments An...

NHL Skills Competition Assignments Announced

The National Hockey League announced today the All-Star assignments for Saturday's 2017 Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. A fan favorite that has showcased hockey's top talent at NHL All-Star Weekend since 1990, the event will be broadcast live on NBCSN in the U.S. and on CBC, Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

