NHL on NBCSN: Blues would love to 'chirp' Backes in return to St. Louis

NBCSN will continue its coverage of the 2016-17 campaign tonight when the St. Louis Blues host the Boston Bruins at 8:00 p.m. ET. If you want to watch the game online, you can do so After spending the first 10 years of his career with the Blues, Backes decided to sign with the Bruins after he became a free agent on July 1st.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.