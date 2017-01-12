NCAA Prospect Update

NCAA Prospect Update

We're back with a look at how the Flames NCAA prospects are doing this season. Adam Fox continues to have a very strong freshman season at Harvard and both Brandon Hickey and Tim Harrison have picked it up a bit since returning from the NCAA winter break.

