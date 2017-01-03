Mooseheads' Hischier leads Swiss at World Juniors
Halifax Mooseheads centre Nico Hischier celebrates with his Swiss teammates after one of his two power-play goals during Switzerland's 3-2 loss to Team USA in their world junior quarter-final Monday night at Air Canada Centre in Toronto. Hischier, who turns 18 on Wednesday, led the Swiss in tournament scoring with four goals and seven points in five games.
