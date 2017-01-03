Mikael Backlund stays hot as Calgary ...

Mikael Backlund stays hot as Calgary Flames down Colorado Avalanche 4-1

Mikael Backlund remained red hot, scoring for the fifth consecutive game as the Calgary Flames beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Wednesday night. Backlund made it seven goals in his last five games at 17:20 of the second period to make it 2-0.

