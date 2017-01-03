Johnny Gaudreau Named to 2017 NHL All...

Johnny Gaudreau Named to 2017 NHL All-Star Game Roster

The NHL announced the 2017 NHL All-Star Game rosters today, which feature one former Eagles: Johnny Gaudreau. This is Gaudreau's third All-Star Game and his third full NHL season.

