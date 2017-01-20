Johnny Gaudreau lifts Flames to 3-2 overtime win against Senators
Johnny Gaudreau scored in overtime two days after Gulutzan called the Flames pathetic as Calgary responded with a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators. Gulutzan felt the team was in the right frame of mind from the start of Thursday's game and he wasn't worried even when the Senators mounted a late comeback.
