It Would Be a Critical Mistake for the Calgary Flames to Lose Brad Treliving

In case you have not heard, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet and CBC has been floating around word that Brad Treliving's contract as General Manager of the Calgary Flames is expiring following this season and Friedman is uncertain as to whether Treliving will be within the organization following this season. This was first mentioned on Hockey Night in Canada this past Saturday and was further elaborated on during Friedman's appearance on Sportsnet 960 on Monday .

