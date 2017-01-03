I Watched This Game: Canucks 4, Flames 2
Much like Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill, this matchup was a tale of vengeance so action-packed that it had to be split into two volumes, one on Friday, the net on Saturday. And like Kill Bill, all the good stuff happened in the first one.
