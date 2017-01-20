Ex-Griffins goalie Tom McCollum retur...

Ex-Griffins goalie Tom McCollum returns under trying circumstances

Good memories will have to suffice Saturday when former Grand Rapids Griffins goalie Tom McCollum returns to Van Andel Arena. McCollum, who played seven seasons with the Griffins through 2015-16 and holds a number of team records, will join the Stockton Heat for their lone regular-season appearance in Grand Rapids, although he doesn't expect to play.

