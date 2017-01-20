Ex-Griffins goalie Tom McCollum returns under trying circumstances
Good memories will have to suffice Saturday when former Grand Rapids Griffins goalie Tom McCollum returns to Van Andel Arena. McCollum, who played seven seasons with the Griffins through 2015-16 and holds a number of team records, will join the Stockton Heat for their lone regular-season appearance in Grand Rapids, although he doesn't expect to play.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Calgary Flames Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumor Mill; Calgary Flames looking to make deals (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cgyflames_com
|1
|Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Calgary Flames aim to put scoring struggles beh... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Rwk
|1
|Toronto Maple Leafs (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|Glory
|2
|Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13)
|Sep '13
|Marissa 2
|7
|Oilers tell Souray to stay away from camp (Sep '10)
|Dec '12
|NHL Podium
|14
|..slash..pay cheoues (Nov '12)
|Nov '12
|SHYKORA ARTs paul
|2
Find what you want!
Search Calgary Flames Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC