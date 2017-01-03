Connor Hellebuyck perfect in Winnipeg...

Connor Hellebuyck perfect in Winnipeg Jets' 2-0 win over Calgary Flames

7 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves for his third shutout of the season as the Winnipeg Jets blanked the Calgary Flames 2-0 on Monday. It was the first game for the Jets without rookie star Patrik Laine, who's out indefinitely with a concussion suffered in last Saturday's 4-3 loss to Buffalo.

