Canadiens vs. Flames: Game Preview, Start Time, Tale of the Tape, and How to Watch
Coming off an overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres on the weekend, the Montreal Canadiens are back in action tonight, hoping to quickly turn things around and maintain their lead in the Atlantic Division. Opposing them will be the Calgary Flames, who may be battling some fatigue after playing less than 24 hours ago in Toronto.
