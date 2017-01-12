Canada's Hayley Wickenheiser honoured...

Canada's Hayley Wickenheiser honoured in pre-game ceremony

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Daily Courier

Hayley Wickenheiser, who led Canada to four Winter Olympic gold medals and a silver during her distinguished career, was honoured during a special pre-game ceremony prior to puck drop between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers at Roger Place on Saturday. The 38-year-old from Shaunavon, Sask., who announced her retirement from hockey on Friday, has lived in Calgary since she was 12 but has been a life-long Oilers fan, making the game between the two Alberta-based rivals the ideal place for a tribute in her eyes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Calgary Flames Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rumor Mill; Calgary Flames looking to make deals (Jan '16) Jan '16 cgyflames_com 1
News Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Calgary Flames aim to put scoring struggles beh... (Jan '14) Jan '14 Rwk 1
News Toronto Maple Leafs (Oct '13) Oct '13 Glory 2
News Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13) Sep '13 Marissa 2 7
News Oilers tell Souray to stay away from camp (Sep '10) Dec '12 NHL Podium 14
..slash..pay cheoues (Nov '12) Nov '12 SHYKORA ARTs paul 2
See all Calgary Flames Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Calgary Flames Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,382 • Total comments across all topics: 277,979,274

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC