Calgary Inferno Split Games in Japan
The Calgary Inferno were in the hockey city of Tomakomai, Japan over the weekend to play two games against the Japanese Women's National Team who are beginning preparation to qualify for the upcoming Olympics. The teams began the exhibition Saturday by exchanging gifts and signing jerseys, and then it was on to the hockey.
