Calgary Flames: Will They Be Trading ...

Calgary Flames: Will They Be Trading Their Highest-Ever Draft Pick?

2 hrs ago

With being a healthy scratch a few days ago and going through a rough season, will the Calgary Flames trade Sam Bennett, their highest ever draft pick, before trade deadline? Sam Bennett hasn't quite had the season, or the career, he was hoping for. Not even he was hoping for, but what the Calgary Flames were hoping and expecting from him.

