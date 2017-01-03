Calgary Flames in playoff picture, gear up for hectic start to 2017
Glen Gulutzan has established in his first season as head coach of the Calgary Flames that he's not afraid of an empty ice surface. With 13 games in 23 days before the NHL's all-star break, including a trio of two games in two days, not practising is going to sometimes be the smarter option in January, Gulutzan says.
