Brossoit gets first win in the NHL
Five days after Jujhar Khaira netted his first National Hockey League goal, another player from Surrey recorded an NHL first in an Edmonton Oilers uniform. Laurent Brossoit, a goaltender from the Cloverdale Minor Hockey Association, registered his first NHL victory Saturday night at the Saddledome in Calgary, defeating the Calgary Flames 7-3.
