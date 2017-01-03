Backlund scores for 5th straight game, Flames beat Avalanche
Colorado Avalanche's Mikhail Grigorenko, right, from Russia, looks on as Calgary Flames goalie Brian Elliott swats the puck away during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Calgary, Alberta. Occasional snow showers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.
Add your comments below
Calgary Flames Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumor Mill; Calgary Flames looking to make deals (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cgyflames_com
|1
|Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Calgary Flames aim to put scoring struggles beh... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Rwk
|1
|Toronto Maple Leafs (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|Glory
|2
|Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13)
|Sep '13
|Marissa 2
|7
|Oilers tell Souray to stay away from camp (Sep '10)
|Dec '12
|NHL Podium
|14
|..slash..pay cheoues (Nov '12)
|Nov '12
|SHYKORA ARTs paul
|2
Find what you want!
Search Calgary Flames Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC