Seven Game Segments: Part Five

Over the course of this segment the Flames hit a season high winning streak of six games, continue to showcase a disturbing trend, finally make their first in game goalie change of the season and still managed to put together another winning segment. Chad Johnson stood tall and helped the Flames take down the Stars despite a pretty large deficit in both the possession and scoring chance departments.

