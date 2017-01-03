Saturday's Games

Saturday Dec 31

Bo Horvat scored the shootout winner and added a pair of assists as the Vancouver Canucks edged the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Saturday night for their third straight win. CALGARY - Michael Frolik ended a 20-game goalless drought and also added an assist Saturday night as the Calgary Flames used a strong first period to beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-2.

