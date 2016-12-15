Miikka Kiprusoff Inducted into Finnish Hockey Hall of Fame
Miikka Kiprusoff along with two other former Flames Toni Lydman and Juuka Hentunen were inducted into the Finnish Hockey Hall of Fame today. An idol for many Flames fans, Kipper will now be idolized in Tampere, Finland where the hall of fame is located.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Matchsticks & Gasoline.
Add your comments below
Calgary Flames Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumor Mill; Calgary Flames looking to make deals (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cgyflames_com
|1
|Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Calgary Flames aim to put scoring struggles beh... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Rwk
|1
|Toronto Maple Leafs (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|Glory
|2
|Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13)
|Sep '13
|Marissa 2
|7
|Oilers tell Souray to stay away from camp (Sep '10)
|Dec '12
|NHL Podium
|14
|..slash..pay cheoues (Nov '12)
|Nov '12
|SHYKORA ARTs paul
|2
Find what you want!
Search Calgary Flames Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC