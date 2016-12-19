Goalie nods: Elliott makes rare start for Flames
Elliott will make his first start in three weeks tonight, when the Flames take on the Coyotes in Arizona. Elliott did get some game action in relief of Johnson last week - stopped 12 of 13 shots in a 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay - but hasn't actually started a game since Nov. 28, a 2-1 OT loss to the Islanders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.
Add your comments below
Calgary Flames Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumor Mill; Calgary Flames looking to make deals (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cgyflames_com
|1
|Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Calgary Flames aim to put scoring struggles beh... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Rwk
|1
|Toronto Maple Leafs (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|Glory
|2
|Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13)
|Sep '13
|Marissa 2
|7
|Oilers tell Souray to stay away from camp (Sep '10)
|Dec '12
|NHL Podium
|14
|..slash..pay cheoues (Nov '12)
|Nov '12
|SHYKORA ARTs paul
|2
Find what you want!
Search Calgary Flames Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC