Goalie nods: Elliott makes rare start for Flames

Elliott will make his first start in three weeks tonight, when the Flames take on the Coyotes in Arizona. Elliott did get some game action in relief of Johnson last week - stopped 12 of 13 shots in a 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay - but hasn't actually started a game since Nov. 28, a 2-1 OT loss to the Islanders.

