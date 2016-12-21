Giordano's two goals lift Flames over...

Giordano's two goals lift Flames over flat Canucks

Yesterday Read more: The Globe and Mail

Calgary defenceman Mark Giordano scored twice less than 10 minutes apart in the second period on Friday night as the Flames won 4-1 over the Vancouver Canucks. Down 1-0 after the first period despite carrying the play territorially by a wide margin, the Flames kept coming with Giordano tying it 2:34 into the second period on a power play.

