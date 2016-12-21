Flames catch fire on power play in 4-2 win over Coyotes
Calgary Flames center Mikael Backlund scores a goal against Arizona Coyotes goalie Mike Smith as Flames center Sam Bennett creates a screen during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. Calgary Flames center Mikael Backlund celebrates his goal against goalie Mike Smith, left, with defenseman Mark Giordano , left wing Matthew Tkachuk , center Sam Bennett , and defenseman Dougie Hamilton during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Calgary Flames Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumor Mill; Calgary Flames looking to make deals (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cgyflames_com
|1
|Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Calgary Flames aim to put scoring struggles beh... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Rwk
|1
|Toronto Maple Leafs (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|Glory
|2
|Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13)
|Sep '13
|Marissa 2
|7
|Oilers tell Souray to stay away from camp (Sep '10)
|Dec '12
|NHL Podium
|14
|..slash..pay cheoues (Nov '12)
|Nov '12
|SHYKORA ARTs paul
|2
Find what you want!
Search Calgary Flames Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC