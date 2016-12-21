Ducks ride two power-play goals to 3-...

Ducks ride two power-play goals to 3-1 victory over Flames

Jakob Silfverberg snapped a tie early in the third period and the Ducks also rode two power-play goals to a 3-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night. John Gibson made 31 saves in a controlled, sharp effort for the Ducks to start a key two-game road swing against Pacific Division teams after losing in overtime to first-place San Jose on Tuesday.

