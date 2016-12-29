Ducks @ Flames PREVIEW: Revenge Time

Put the lines in the blender, grab your Getzlaf voodoo doll, and get Johnny Gaudreau's sippy-cup ready because it's time for the Ducks to extract revenge on the Flames in the Saddledome for the 8-3 beatdown earlier this month. The Ducks will be looking to lock down defensively and continue their controlling play from their last game against the Sharks, except for, you know, getting two points this time.

