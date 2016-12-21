Dec 17 4:05 PM Lightning brace to face Connor McDavid for first time
You know you're witnessing an out-of-this-world talent in Connor McDavid when everyone from opponents to Hall of Fame coaches seem awestruck by the Oilers 19-year-old superstar. The Lightning will get its first up-close look at McDavid Saturday at Rogers Place, facing McDavid for the first time since he was the 2015 No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Calgary Flames Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumor Mill; Calgary Flames looking to make deals (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cgyflames_com
|1
|Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Calgary Flames aim to put scoring struggles beh... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Rwk
|1
|Toronto Maple Leafs (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|Glory
|2
|Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13)
|Sep '13
|Marissa 2
|7
|Oilers tell Souray to stay away from camp (Sep '10)
|Dec '12
|NHL Podium
|14
|..slash..pay cheoues (Nov '12)
|Nov '12
|SHYKORA ARTs paul
|2
Find what you want!
Search Calgary Flames Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC