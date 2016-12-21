Canucks fans spend more on merchandise than Calgary Flame fans
To add some fuel to the fire, eBay Canada looked into the purchasing behaviours of fans for the two teams and found data that shows Canucks fans are bigger spenders than Flames fans - about 50 per cent more. So far, one of the most expensive team-related items purchased from the online shopping site is a Canucks NHL jersey worn by Jake Virtanen for about $900.
