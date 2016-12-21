Blue Jackets get eighth straight win, 4-1 over Flames
Sam Gagner got his fifth goal in five games, Zach Werenski continued his impressive rookie season with two assists and the Blue Jackets beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Friday night for their eighth straight win. The streak is tied for the second-longest ever for Columbus, which is in third place in the highly competitive Metropolitan Division with 42 points.
