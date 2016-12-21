Avalanche goalie Calvin Pickard excit...

Avalanche goalie Calvin Pickard excited for "bounce-back game" at Dallas

8 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

The Avalanche held a morning skate Thursday at American Airlines Center and goalie Calvin Pickard was particularly excited for the evening game against the Dallas Stars. Pickard views it as a chance to redeem himself - or a return to normalcy after taking the loss in Tuesday's 6-3 setback to the visiting Calgary Flames, who had four of their goals carom in off an Avalanche player.

